Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($7.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings of ($7.38) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($8.40) EPS.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

RETA stock opened at $175.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $257.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

