Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) & Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) Financial Survey

Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Regional Health Properties and Diversicare Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Health Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Regional Health Properties and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Health Properties 37.61% -3.10% 1.39% Diversicare Healthcare Services -6.34% -220.81% -8.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regional Health Properties and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Health Properties $20.13 million 0.12 $5.50 million N/A N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services $563.46 million 0.04 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

Regional Health Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Regional Health Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Regional Health Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Regional Health Properties has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regional Health Properties beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents. As of April 2, 2020, it owned, leased, or managed 24 facilities for third parties comprising 2,517 operational beds/units in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 62 nursing centers with 7,329 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

