Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) is one of 762 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Relmada Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -15.08 Relmada Therapeutics Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -2.18

Relmada Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Relmada Therapeutics. Relmada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relmada Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relmada Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Relmada Therapeutics Competitors 7465 20270 38254 1547 2.50

Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Relmada Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relmada Therapeutics N/A -27.75% -27.11% Relmada Therapeutics Competitors -3,227.95% -171.81% -30.44%

Summary

Relmada Therapeutics competitors beat Relmada Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an extended release, abuse deterrent, and proprietary formulation of the opioid analgesic levorphanol for the treatment of pain; BuTab, a formulation of oral, modified release buprenorphine for chronic pain and opioid dependence; and MepiGel, a proprietary topical dosage form of the local anesthetic mepivacaine for the treatment of painful peripheral neuropathies, such as painful diabetic neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and painful HIV-associated neuropathy. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

