Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $212.54

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $212.54 and last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 14041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 354.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,270,964. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

