Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canopy Growth Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the marijuana producer will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.47.

NYSE:CGC opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,944 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.