Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for eGain Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of eGain in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $356.55 million, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.73.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,422 over the last three months. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 19.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 114,943 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 4.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 87.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 108,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

