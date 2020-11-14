Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yelp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yelp in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

NYSE YELP opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -171.11 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 300,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Yelp by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 284,326 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yelp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

