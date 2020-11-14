Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Berkeley Lights in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

BLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

BLI opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.80.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

