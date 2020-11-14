Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaSpine Holdings Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.59). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPNE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $399.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 255.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 96,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

