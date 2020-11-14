Reviewing Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Seadrill Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -140.16% -15.41% -7.11% Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Seadrill Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.06 Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seadrill Partners beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

