Reviewing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) & Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.62%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Achieve Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 208.94 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$16.40 million ($39.80) -0.24

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -94.12% -79.84%

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats Achieve Life Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as GeneNews Limited. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

