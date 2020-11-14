Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.02. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 177 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and a PE ratio of 24.78. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

