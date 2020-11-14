Robert R. Grusky Sells 5,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AN opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AutoNation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.