Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,876,000.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.