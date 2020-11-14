Rohit Kapoor Sells 205 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $17,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,466,547.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ExlService by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ExlService by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

