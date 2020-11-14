Royal Bank of Canada Raises Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$50.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.20.

TSE:EDV opened at C$30.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.21. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

