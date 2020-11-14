Royal Bank of Canada Raises Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $50.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $30.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.