Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$14.00” Price Target for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$12.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.94. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of C$7.69 and a 1 year high of C$16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.44.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.