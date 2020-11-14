Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

SGS stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.54.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

