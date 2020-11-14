Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,115 ($14.57) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 958.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,134.99. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.78%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

