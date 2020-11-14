RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Raised to $60.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its target price upped by Aegis from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RMBL stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.88. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 318.58% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

