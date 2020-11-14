Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $109.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

