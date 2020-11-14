Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Saipem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saipem has an average rating of Hold.

Saipem stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Saipem has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

