Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of BFS opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Saul Centers by 203.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.