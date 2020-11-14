Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 4,451 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 126,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

