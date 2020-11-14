Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,513 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.36 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

