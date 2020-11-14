Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 71.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

