Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 185,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $110.55 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. DaVita’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

