Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 2.16% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

MINC stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27.

