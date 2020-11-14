Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.