Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,376,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.