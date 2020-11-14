Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 222,502 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,638.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 219,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,646,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $122.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

