Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research cut Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

