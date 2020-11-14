Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $1.29 Million in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

NYSE:UN opened at $62.37 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Investec cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.