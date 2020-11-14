Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 24,112 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $29.30 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

