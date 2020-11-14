Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 929 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588 in the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $117.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

