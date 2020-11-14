Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

