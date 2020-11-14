Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

