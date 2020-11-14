Scotiabank Trims Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price to C$16.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$15.50 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$19.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0258 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

