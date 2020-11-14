Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) PT Set at €67.40 by UBS Group

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €67.40 ($79.29) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.45 ($85.23).

Shares of G24 opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

