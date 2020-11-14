(SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SDXAY stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. (SDXAY) has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

(SDXAY) Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

