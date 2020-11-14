Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,334 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in United Airlines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

