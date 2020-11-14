Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,875 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

