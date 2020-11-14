Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,087 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $129.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,152,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,652. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.