Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,300.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 615.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,997,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $95.86 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

