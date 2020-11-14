Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 15,300 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

USAC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.37. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.44%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.