Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $302.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $316.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,082. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

