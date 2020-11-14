Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $70,655,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

