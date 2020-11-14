Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 49.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $359,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $306.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.96 and a 200-day moving average of $255.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,404 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $389,230.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,601,322.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $3,720,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,276,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,947 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,932 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

