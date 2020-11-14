Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

